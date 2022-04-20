StockNews.com Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

DAR stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

