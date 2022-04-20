StockNews.com Downgrades Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) to Hold

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

