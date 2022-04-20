StockNews.com Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Shares of SBLK stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
