StockNews.com Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.15.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

