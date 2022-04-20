StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.