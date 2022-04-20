StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SNMP opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

