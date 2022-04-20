StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SNMP opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.