StockNews.com Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

