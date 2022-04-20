StockNews.com Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Hold

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:TGB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,334,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,462. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $643.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

