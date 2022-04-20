StockNews.com Upgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Buy

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 505,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,677. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $737.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.