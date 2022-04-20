StockNews.com Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Strong-Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.29.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

