StockNews.com Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Strong-Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.