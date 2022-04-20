StockNews.com Upgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to “Buy”

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.19.
About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
