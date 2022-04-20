StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 4,500 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00.

SNEX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.07.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.