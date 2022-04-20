STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

