Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Streamline Health Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRM. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

STRM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 105,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

