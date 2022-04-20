Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Stride updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. 497,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,238. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $9,839,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

