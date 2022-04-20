Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

