Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.
Shares of Stride stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Stride (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.