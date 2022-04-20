Stuart Paynter Acquires 3,915 Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($25,875.88).

OXB stock traded down GBX 94 ($1.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,743. The stock has a market cap of £523.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,051.94. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.83).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.43) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644 ($21.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.