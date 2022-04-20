Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.