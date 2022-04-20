Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €13.50 ($14.52) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.09) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.63) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.07 ($14.06).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €12.79 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.75. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($15.72).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.