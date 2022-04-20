Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $158.99 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.