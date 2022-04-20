Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

