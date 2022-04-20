Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.42.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$68.65. The company had a trading volume of 439,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock has a market cap of C$40.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$62.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 7.2865276 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

