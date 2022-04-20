Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 291,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

