Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 403.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 228.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 41.3% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

