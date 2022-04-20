Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

