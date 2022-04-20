Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surmodics stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a PE ratio of 363.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

