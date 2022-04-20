SVB Leerink Comments on Baxter International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.