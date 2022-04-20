SVB Leerink Comments on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSII opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

