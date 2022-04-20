SVB Leerink Comments on LENSAR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LENSAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,039,000. North Run Capital LP grew its position in LENSAR by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at about $2,833,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LENSAR (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.