SVB Leerink Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

SYK opened at $271.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

