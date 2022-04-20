Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Announces $0.83 Dividend

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8275 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SZLMY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.