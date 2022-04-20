Synchrony Financial Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.