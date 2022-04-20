Synchrony Financial to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

