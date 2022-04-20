Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SYYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Synthomer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
SYYYF opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.07.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
