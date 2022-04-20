T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,780,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

