TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of TAL opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 646,231 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

