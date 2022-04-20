TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
Shares of TAL opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 646,231 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
