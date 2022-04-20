Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,574,864.29 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,826,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,269,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 951,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

