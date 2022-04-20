Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

TVE stock opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

