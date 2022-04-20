Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $428,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.