Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -718.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

