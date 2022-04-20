Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

