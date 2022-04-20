Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 6,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,125,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.