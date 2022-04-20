Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

