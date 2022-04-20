Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “
OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
