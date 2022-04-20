TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCRR stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

