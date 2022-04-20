TD Securities Increases Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$25.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

SLS stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.14. 204,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.