TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 98,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

