TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 guidance at ~$1.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $120.73 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,314,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

