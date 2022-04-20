TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 447,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 100,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

