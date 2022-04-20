TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,532,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

