Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $13.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.85.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.
