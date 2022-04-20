Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $13.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.85.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

